Afghanistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Governance & Politics

Afghanistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks on Saudi oil facilities

By
Pajhwok
On
Sep 17, 2019 - 19:23

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Afghan government on Tuesday vehemently condemned the latest terrorist attacks on major oil facilities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and terms them heinous and attacks on worldinfo-icon economy, a statement from Presidential Palace said.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, on behalf of the Afghan nation and the government, expressed his deepest sympathy and unity with the people, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and The Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

The President of Afghanistaninfo-icon considered terrorism a serious threat that impeded economic growth and development of the regional countries and the world and has repeatedly emphasized on joint and forceful struggle against this ominous phenomenon.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Tehran was behind the attacks. Iran accused the US of "deceit."

Later, Mr Trump said in a tweet the US knew who the culprit was and was "locked and loaded" but waiting to hear from the Saudis about how they wanted to proceed.

