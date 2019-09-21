Security bosses confer on Election Day security

KABUL (Pajhwok): A special security meeting at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Saturday discussed security arrangements for this month’s presidential election.

Nasrat Rahimi, MoI spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that acting interior, defense ministers, their deputies, provincial intelligence deputy chiefs, NATO Resolute Support Mission Commander in Afghanistan and National Security Council (NSC) deputy head attended the meeting.

Presidential Palace representatives, Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) deputy head, Independent Election Commission (ICE) head chief and election commissioners were also in attendance.

Rahimi said first interior minister Mohammad Massoud Andrabi, defense minister Asadullah Khalid and NATO and US Forces commander in Afghanistan Gen. Scott Miller talked about security measures being taken for the 28 September presidential election.

The security bosses stressed joint cooperation for maintaining secyrity on the Election Day.

Meanwhile, Deputy Interior Minister Brig. Gen. Khoshal Sadat shared information about the overall security situation and assured security across the country on the polling day.

