Will make peace in Afghanistan a reality: Trump

Governance & Politics

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Sep 25, 2019 - 14:44

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has said the elimination of terrorism and making peace a reality in Afghanistaninfo-icon is among his priorities.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said: “We will continue to work with coalition partners to make peace a reality in Afghanistan. Unfortunately the Talibaninfo-icon have chosen to continue their savage attacks.”

The American leader promised his administration would continue to work with coalition and Afghan partners to stamp out terrorism.

Some weeks back, Trump called off peace talks with Taliban and stressed the need for the suppression of the insurgent group.

Similarly, the Afghan government has also suspended talks with the Taliban for the conduct of the presidential election on Sept. 28.

