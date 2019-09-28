No information yet about 901 polling sites: IEC

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Independent Election Commission (IEC ) on Saturday said it has not yet received any information about 901 polling stations out of the total 4942 sites across the country.

IEC commissioner Sayed Ismatullah Mal told a press conference in Kabul that 4,942 polling sites were to be opened across the country but they received information about the opening of 4,041 polling centers for voters so far.

The IEC has previously designated 5,373 across the country, but security officials insisted they could secure 4,942 polling centers.

Mal said employees for the 4,942 polling stations had been hired and election materials sent there but before 11:00am today, only 4041 polling centers provided information to the IEC.

He said they lacked information about a limited number of other polling stations due to telecommunication problems in some provinces but information about these sites would be received within few next hours.

Meanwhile, Hawa Alam Nuristani, IEC head, said there should be no concern regarding lack of information from polling stations as they would be opened number wise.

She urged the Afghans to exercise their right vote and choose the country’ fate and new president.

The voting process for electing the country’s president began this morning across the country. At least 14 candidates are in the race including the incumbent president Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah.

pk/ma