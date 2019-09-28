Novel way of canvassing on Facebook in silence hours

KABUL (Pajhwok): After an end to the election campaign period, candidate supporters canvassed in a novel way on social media.

Followers of presidential wannabes used other means to encourage people to vote for candidates of their choice.



Elham Yasini wrote on his Facebook account: “Paradise has eight doors. May Allah take us there.” President Ashraf Ghani’s ballot paper number is 8.

Gul Agha Zameeri, another Facebook user, wrote: “I am crazy in love of my country and will go to the polling station tomorrow at 8:00am to vote.”

Najibullah Anwarzai campaigned in this way: “The officer reporting for duty at 9:00am doesn’t know his responsibility and always remain absent. But the officer coming at 8:00am is very much aware of his responsibility.”

Masood Haqmal wrote: “This evening I want to pray eight raka’ah prayers -- four fard, two sunnah and two nafal and would offer the witar after Tahajud at midnight.”



Sammon wrote the atomic number of oxygen is eight while the florin (a poisonous element) number is 9.

Asadullah Shahab said in a post on his Facebook page Ashraf Ghani’s name in Pashto is comprised of 11 letters. Gulbadin Hikmatyar’s ballot paper number is 11.

Laluddin Haqqani said number 11 is the ballot paper number of the Peace and Justice electoral team.

But, Javed Ghafoor, spokesman for the State Builder team wrote no campaign materials were published on official Facebook pages of their team during the silence period.

He added contents on the Facebook pages of candidate supporters could not be linked with their official campaign.

