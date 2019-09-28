Pajhwok Services

Would-be suicide bomber killed in Kunduz

Would-be suicide bomber killed in Kunduz

Ajmal kakar
Sep 28, 2019 - 17:02

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): A would-be suicide bomber was killed by own explosives before reaching to his target in northern Kunduz province on Saturday, officials said.

Kunduz governor’s spokesman, Esmatullah Muradi told Pajhwok Afghan News that the assailant who attached explosives to a bicycle wanted to attack voters, but was blown up before reaching his target.

“Fortunately he was killed with his own explosives before arriving to a polling site,” he said, adding that no other people were hurt in the incident.

He said that the Talibaninfo-icon fired rockets on Kunduz city, the provincial capital in order to disrupt the election process, but failed.

Taliban did not comment on the incident so far.

However, the militant group in a statement said that their fighters carried out 314 attacks on election targets and inflicted casualties to many security forces.

Today, September 28 is the presidential Election Day across Afghanistaninfo-icon.

