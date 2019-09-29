Over a million votes counted so far: Poll panel

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Independent Election Commission (IEC ) says more than one million votes have been counted at 2,597 polling stations.

At least 13 candidates contested Saturday’s presidential election, seen as a two-horse race between President Ghani and CEO Abdullah.

IEC director and other commissioners told a press conference about people’s participation and initial information regarding vote count late on Saturday night.

Habib Rahman Nang, IEC secretary, said they had sent election materials to 4,905 polling stations and voting took place at all sites.

He added they had received results from 2,597 polling stations over the telephone. Results from 2,308 other sites would be received until Sunday night.

According to Nang, 1 million 51,998 votes were cast at the 2,597 centres. From 561 centres in Kabul 440,808 votes have been counted.

In Kandahar, 39,000 have been counted at 110 centres, in Khost 50,540 at 156 sites, in Kunduz 11,541ballots at 46 centres, in Nangarhar 71,022 votes at 309 centres and in Laghman 13,700 votes at 48 sites.

