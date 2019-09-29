Paktia residents say they voted for peace, development

GARDIZ (Pajhwok): Residents of southeastern Paktia province say they voted during Saturday’s presidential election only for reaching peace and stability in the country.

Paktia residents hope the new government would work for economic stability of people and bringing peace to the country.

Haji Toti, a resident of Teri area of Gardiz, the provincial capital, told Pajhwok Afghan News that it was all people’s responsibility to use their right to vote and stressed people’s will should be respected.

“Vote is important because we want to elect our president ourselves. It is also an Islamic way, those who do not vote they act against Islamic teachings,” he said.

Haji Wali, 60, a tribal elder from Mahlan area of Gardiz city, said that most part of his life spent in conflicts and hoped his last part of age would be in peace.

“We want our country to be developed and in peace. My hairs turned white in the war, the warring sides should stop the war for God’s sake,” he pleaded.

Ehsanullah Haqmal, a resident of Nesti Kot area, said that joblessness was a major problem for the youths and he voted on Saturday for solving that problem.

“The Election Day was really important for Afghans, we voted for the person who promised us a future better, end to joblessness and work for people’s economic betterment,” he said.

Mohammad Esa Sadiq, another Paktia resident, said they voted for the bright future of the country, hoping the president of the country would fight against corruption in new government.

“We voted for our better future, we have to change bad cultures into good cultures and choose pen over gun for the development of our country,” he added.

Raza Mohammad, a resident of Rubat area of Gardiz city, said that the new president of the country should meet promises he made with people during election campaigns.

“We want an honest president for our country, there are many problems in the government and we want the new president should resolve them,” he said.

The presidential election was held in the country on Saturday under strong security measures. At least 13 candidates contested the presidential election.

