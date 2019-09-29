Pajhwok Services

Parwan: Taliban kidnap 9 election workers, 17 observers

Governance & Politics

Parwan: Taliban kidnap 9 election workers, 17 observers

By
Ahmad Fareed Tanha
On
Sep 29, 2019 - 21:34

CHARIKARinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Talibaninfo-icon militants abducted nine election commission officials and 17 observers on the Election Day (yesterday) in central Parwan province, sources said Sunday.

On Saturday, voting started at 7am and ended at 5pm under strong security. At least 13 candidates contested the presidential election.

Abdul Qahar Wahab, Independent Election Commission (IECinfo-icon) head for Parwan, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Taliban militants kidnapped eight IEC workers and an Independent Election Complaints Commission (IECC) member in Namak Ab area of Shinwari district on Saturday.

He said 17 observers of electoral teams and watchdog institutions were also abducted by militants from the same area.

Efforts were underway through tribal elders to secure the release of the kidnapped persons, he added.

A security official, who wished to go unnamed, told Pajhwok that a number of individuals had been abducted by Taliban militants in Ghorband valley of the district.

The Taliban have not yet commented in this regard.

