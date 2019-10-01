France all-praise for Afghan voters’ bravery

KABUL (Pajhwok): France in a statement on Tuesday applauded the courage and determination of Afghanistan ’s voters who braved terrorist threats to participate in Saturday’s presidential election.

“We congratulate the Afghan security forces who made it possible to hold the election despite attacks and the climate of threats. We strongly condemn the attacks that killed several civilians and a number of police officers that day,” the French Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

Paris said efforts made by the Afghan government to hold these elections should be emphasized, at a time when the security situation remained in a deteriorated state.

“It is up to the appropriate commissions to proclaim the results. We will be closely following the rest.”

The presidential elections held nation-wide on September 28, in which 13 candidates contested for the country’s most powerful political position.

According to the Independent Election Complaint Commission (IEC ), initial election result would be announced on October 19.

nh/ma