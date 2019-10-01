Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

France all-praise for Afghan voters’ bravery

Governance & Politics

France all-praise for Afghan voters’ bravery

By
Nizamuddin Hameedi
On
Oct 01, 2019 - 15:56

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): France in a statement on Tuesday applauded the courage and determination of Afghanistaninfo-icon’s voters who braved terrorist threats to participate in Saturday’s presidential election.

“We congratulate the Afghan security forces who made it possible to hold the election despite attacks and the climate of threats. We strongly condemn the attacks that killed several civilians and a number of police officers that day,” the French Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

Paris said efforts made by the Afghan government to hold these elections should be emphasized, at a time when the security situation remained in a deteriorated state.

“It is up to the appropriate commissions to proclaim the results. We will be closely following the rest.”

The presidential elections held nation-wide on September 28, in which 13 candidates contested for the country’s most powerful political position.

According to the Independent Election Complaint Commission (IECinfo-icon), initial election result would be announced on October 19.

nh/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Govt-Taliban talks to begin soon: MoFA
Election materials’ transfer from districts nears completion
Moscow to host talks on Afghanistan this month
CEO’s claim of win a hasty move: Advisor
11 policemen killed, 13 captured in Balkh assault
  • 468 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update