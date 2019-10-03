Islamabad can play key role in peace talks revival: experts

KABUL (Pajhwok): Kabul-based political analysts say Pakistan can play a decisive role in reviving the peace talks between the US and Taliban .

US special envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban delegation led by Mullah Baradar met Pakistani officials in Islamabad on Afghan peace talks.

Mullah Baradar met Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and both sides stressed on the revival of peace talks.

Political expert Painda Hekmat said historically low turnout in last month’s presidential election showed the Afghans wanted peace.

He said regional countries, including Pakistan, had importance and the trip of Khalilzad and Mullah Baradar highlighted Islamabad’s key role.

Hekmat said the Afghan government should take benefit from positive international mindset and establish lasting peace.

“We support any positive step for peace and welcome it in the interest of the country,” he added.

Peace activist and political affairs expert Intizar Khadem said peace was a priority and resumption of peace talks was vital. Pakistan would play decisive role in revival of the peace talks, he added.

He said changes could be seen in Pakistan policy against Afghanistan and real changes would take place in Afghanistan with the honest cooperation of Islamabad.

Khadem added US should approach with new mechanism and include regional countries such as India, Russia and Iran in this process.

Mushtaq Rahim, former member of the High Peace Council , said: “This Islamabad meeting was useful for the revival of peace talks.”

He called Pakistan’s role as important and believed Khalilzad and Taliban could agree on peace talks via Islamabad.

Faiz Zaland, teacher in Kabul University, said Islamabad could play important role in resumption of peace parleys. He said this meeting would have positive outcome.

Earlier, President Donald Trump called off the talks between Taliban-US following a suicide bombing in Kabul killing 12 individuals, including an American soldier.

Trump had said that Taliban were trying to show power and bargaining in peace talks.

