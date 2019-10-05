Parwan-Bamyan highway closed by floods

CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): The Parwan-Bamyan highway was closed for traffic on Saturday by flash floods in Shinwari district.

Aku Gul Mohammadi, the district’s administrative chief, told Pajhwok Afghan News the highway was shut between Dahan Dara and Ashaba bridge.

The closure came at 6:00am as a result of the rain-induced floods, according to the official, who did not say whether the floods had caused any damage.

He said hundreds of vehicles had been stranded on both sides of the route. Machinery had been sent from Parwan to reopen the highway at the earliest possible.

sa/mud