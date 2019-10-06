Pajhwok Services

Girls' school set ablaze in Kunduz's Qala Zal district

Security & Crime

Girls’ school set ablaze in Kunduz’s Qala Zal district

By
Ajmal kakar
On
Oct 06, 2019 - 18:58

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): Local officials on Sunday said Talibaninfo-icon militants have torched a girls’ school in Qala Zal district of northern Kunduz province.

Asadullah Sadat, a provincial council member from Qala Zal district, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Taliban militants torched the girls’ school in Aqtapa area on Saturday night.

“Taliban torched the school and took away all stuff with themselves,” he said.

Kunduz educationinfo-icon director Najibullah Saqib confirmed the incident but did not say who were involved.

“Investigations are underway to find out who burned this school,” he added.

The Taliban did not comment about the incident but the group’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, had earlier said that they did not damage public facilities.

