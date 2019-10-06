IECC ignores AIHRC nominees in some provinces

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Independent Human Right Commission (AIHRC) says its members have not been included in some provincial chapters of the electoral watchdog.

Based on the election law, AIHRC says, of every three members of the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC), one should be from the rights panel.

Under Article 31 of the election law, the each provincial branch of IECC will have three members -- two appointed by the central commission taking into consideration gender parity in composition (one man and one woman).

One of the members is appointed by the AIHRC on the recommendation of the central complaints commission and subject to approval by the president.

Dr. Shukrullah Mashkoor, spokesman for AIHRC, told Pajhwok Afghan News one member should be introduced by the rights body to provincial branches of IECC to evaluate poll-related complaints and ensure transparency.

He said the formality had been met in most provinces. In some provinces, monitors were introduced but the IECC has not appointed them so far. The problem has surfaced in Kabul, Bamyan, Faryab, Nimroz and Badghis provinces.

Qutbuddin Roidar, a commissioner of IECC, confirmed the rights watchdog had introduced 34 individuals but some of them resigned.

He added the commission introduced more individuals, who had been appointed provisionally in several provinces. Their nomination has to be endorsed by the president

A member of AIHRC, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged they had not stepped down voluntarily. In fact, he charged, they were forced to resign.

He claimed the IECC subjected them to discriminatory treatment in an effort to appoint people of its choice. But the IECC rejected the allegation as baseless.

