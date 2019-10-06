Shibreghan-Mazar gas pipeline collected, sold as scrap

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A number of civil society activists in northern Balkh province say they believe the Shiberghan-Mazar-i-Sharif gas pipeline has been collected at various parts and sold as scarp, calling for a probe into the matter.

The Balkh provincial council also says it should be clarified why the pipeline is sold as scrap.

However, the Balkh governor’s house says the pipeline was no longer usable and it was sold by the government to a number of domestic foundries.

The gas pipeline from Shiberghan, the capital of Jawzjan province, was extended to Mazar-i-Sharif city, the capital of Balkh province, during the leadership of Dr. Najibullah, but the pipeline has damaged in some parts during conflict and does not transfer gas.

The collection of the remnants of the pipeline has been started since a week and the pipe as sold at the price of scrap metal, an issue that has raised concerns for local people about transparency in the process.

Zabihullah Kakar, former provincial council deputy head, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the government had recently decided to put the pipeline’s collection for auction.

He said a number of pro-government figures and strongmen after the announcement used the opportunity and arbitrary started collection of the pipeline.

“Most parts of this pipeline were collected by strongmen and sold them to some companies arbitrary,” he said.

He added that the government was aware about the issue but it could not take action as the area was more influenced by militants and powerful figures.

Kakar said the local administration should take immediate action against the illegal activity and take those to justice who arbitrary collected the pipeline and sold it to other companies.

The government has to repair this pipeline or replaced by a new one and then sell the old one with a good price, he said.

He said if the government worked on gas wells in Jawzjan, there was enough gas in the province to meet Balkh needs.

Atta Mohammad Saho, a civil society activist in Mazar-i-Sharif, also said that people were still doubtful about the pipeline price.

“There was a rumor earlier that the pipeline was sold as scrap and transferred to Pakistan , later we heard that it was sold to domestic companies for melting,” he said.

He also said that a number of local strongmen arbitrary started collection of the pipeline for selling it.

He said the contract for collection of the pipeline was signed with the government, but it was sold by strongmen in some areas and the money was going to personal pockets.

The government should take serious steps for protection of the national asset, he added.

Meanwhile, Balkh provincial council says they have no enough information about the issue.

Sayed Abdullah Masroor, Balkh deputy provincial council head, said that the pipeline had turned old and was no longer usable for transferring gas.

He said they had also heard some rumours that the pipeline was sold to some domestic companies but they did not know about the price and nature of the deal.

“If this pipeline is sold illegally then the government should take serious measures and bring those involved to justice,” he added.

On the other hand, Balkh governor’s house says the pipeline is sold to domestic companies based on a formal deal.

Balkh Deputy Governor Bashir Tawhidi told Pajhwok that the pipeline had expired and not usable and that was the reason it was sold.

“Mines and petroleum minister recently visited Mazar-i-Sharif and we shared the collection of the pipeline issue, she told us that the pipeline has been sold by the government,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum decided that the pipeline was not usable for anything and should be melted.

