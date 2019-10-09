Govt unable to collect taxes in 5 Logar districts

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Revenue officials in central Logar province say they have not been able to collect taxes in five districts of the province due to security problems.

Wahidullah Miakhel, Logar revenue director, told Pajhwok Afghan News that they could not collect taxes from Charkh, Baraki Barak, Kharwar, Azra and Khoshi districts due to insecurity.

“Our officers cannot go to the bazaars of these districts due security concerns. Our tax collection from the five districts is zero and our revenue has currently reduced by 70 percent,” he said.

In response to a question, he said, “I am doing this job since five months, I have no information about the last year’s revenue.”

However, he added he would help increase revenue if security organs and people cooperated with his department.

Khalilullah Kamal, Charkh district chief, said that there were 200 shops in the district but taxes from these shops could not be collected over the last few years.

“Officers cannot go to bazaars due to security problems, shopkeepers do not voluntary pay their taxes,” he said.

Ahmadullah, a resident of Khoshi district center, said he was running a shop since last six years but had not paid taxes yet.

“No shopkeepers here pay tax and government officers cannot come here because they fear Taliban ,” he said.

On the other hand, Logar governor’s spokesman Didar Lawang said there might be some security problems, but the government had control in all districts.

“If revenue officers want to collect taxes from shopkeepers, we are ready to support them through security forces,” he said.

According to Logar’s revenue department, the taxes can be collected from only Pul-i-Alam city, the provincial capital, and Mohammad Agha district of the province.

Mds/ma