NDS personnel killed, weapons, explosives recovered in Parwan

CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): Unidentified gunmen have shot dead an employee of the National Directorate of Security (NDS ) in central Parwan province, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Police Chief Abdul Wasai Rahimi told Pajhwok Afghan News unknown gunmen shot dead NDS personnel on Thursday evening in Gulghundi area of Parwan.

He said it was yet to be ascertained that what caused the incident while police have launched investigation.

Separately, NDS personnel recovered 13 rockets, three bags of machine guns bullets and one machine gun during a raid in the Khawaja Sayaran locality of Chaharikar. No arrest has been made so far in connection to the recovered weapons.

In Syedkhel district of Parwan police recovered 11 bags of explosives during a joint operation of police and NDS personnel on Thursday night.

nh