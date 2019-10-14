Bumper crops: Paktia farmers demand cold storages

GARDIZ (Pajhwok): Farmers in southeastern Paktia province report an increase in their crops’ yield this year but say there is no buyer and they need cold storages to keep the harvests fresh.

They say their production of fruits, wheat, apple, grapes, pine nuts, walnuts, onion, tomatoes, potatoes and some other crops have increased this year.

Zafar Khan, a farmer in Mamri area of Gardiz city, the provincial capital, told Pajhwok Afghan News that apple and some vegetables in their area decayed due to lack of market.

“Believe me farmers even cannot eke out a living, we regret our work, the price of seven kilograms of tomato is 30 afghanis and the same amount of apple is 80 to 90 afghanis, farmers use their apples as cow food, if there were cold storages, we would have saved them from decaying,” he said.

Gul Rahman, a resident of Ahamdabad district, also said they were happy about bumper crops this year but were disappointed due to lack of market.

He also said diseases had attacked some fruit and vegetable fields and asked the organs concerned to support them in dealing with the problem.

“The production is great and has increased compared to the past, but we cannot sell them, their prices are very low, we cannot even meet the cost, forget about family needs,” he said.

Mohammad Wali, a resident of Mirzaki district, said their pine nut and walnut harvest soared this season compared to last year.

“Pine nut and walnut production is high and may be higher next year, we can sell the two fruits in our local markets in Ahmadabad, Zazai, Janikhel and some other places but there is a need for processing them here,” he said.

Aziz, a resident of Zurmat district, said that besides vegetables, apple and grapes produce was also great in their area. He said stressed the need for a standard irrigation system and modern agriculture techniques.

Paktia agriculture department also said wheat production increased by 30 percent, fruits 20 percent and walnut and pine nut by five to 10 percent in the province this year.

Mohammadin Momand, Paktia agriculture director, acknowledged the lack of market for local produce and said the contract for building two cold storages in the province was pending with the National Procurement Commission (NPC).

He said they were trying to resolve farmers’ problems as per available resources.

mds/ma