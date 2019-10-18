Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

62 killed, 32 wounded in Nangarhar mosque blast

World News

62 killed, 32 wounded in Nangarhar mosque blast

By
Yousuf Zarifi
On
Oct 18, 2019 - 17:15

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): At least 62 people were killed and more than 30  others wounded in a bomb blast that ripped through a mosqueinfo-icon during Friday’s prayers in the Haska  Mena district of eastern Nangarhar province.

The explosion caused by a landmine which had already been planted took place in Jodar village away from the district center, said Attaullah Khogyani, the Nangarhar governor’s spokesman.

He accused the insurgents of emplacing the landmine in the mosque and said 62 worshippers had been killed and more than 30 others wounded in the blast. The victims included children.

A doctor on duty at the Haska Mena district clinic told Pajhwok Afghan News that they had been delivered 28 dead bodies and 55 wounded people.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, but both Talibaninfo-icon and Daesh militants operate in the province.

ma/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

35 killed, 4 injured in Saudi traffic accident
100 dead as massive Iraq protest enters 5th day
4 policemen killed in Paris stabbing attack
War with Iran will devastate world economy, says Saudi crown prince
Pompeo blamed Iran for attack on Saudi oil facilities
  • 2775 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update