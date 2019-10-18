62 killed, 32 wounded in Nangarhar mosque blast

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): At least 62 people were killed and more than 30 others wounded in a bomb blast that ripped through a mosque during Friday’s prayers in the Haska Mena district of eastern Nangarhar province.

The explosion caused by a landmine which had already been planted took place in Jodar village away from the district center, said Attaullah Khogyani, the Nangarhar governor’s spokesman.

He accused the insurgents of emplacing the landmine in the mosque and said 62 worshippers had been killed and more than 30 others wounded in the blast. The victims included children.

A doctor on duty at the Haska Mena district clinic told Pajhwok Afghan News that they had been delivered 28 dead bodies and 55 wounded people.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban and Daesh militants operate in the province.

ma/mud