IEC apologizes for not announcing preliminary results

Governance & Politics

IEC apologizes for not announcing preliminary results

By
Pajhwok
On
Oct 19, 2019 - 20:36

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Independent Election Commission (IECinfo-icon) on Saturday apologized to the people over not announcing preliminary result of the presidential election on its schedule.

In line with the election timetable, the preliminary results of the September 28 polls were expected today (Saturday).

Hawa AlamNuristani, the IEC head, at a press conference apologized to the Afghan people for failing to announce the preliminary results of last month’s election.

She said one of the reasons for delaying the announcement of preliminary results was to further ensure transparency.

Earlier today, IEC secretary Habibur Rahman Nang said: “We will share our report with IEC leadership by the end of the day and they will share it with the public.”

Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, deputy spokesman for IEC, told Pajhwok Afghan News the panel members held a consultative meeting to discuss the delay.

He said the commission did not want to sacrifice transparency for the sake of a hasty announcement of the poll outcome.

