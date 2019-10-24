Badghis police chief gunned down in Kabul

KABUL (Pajhwok): The police chief for western Badghis province was gunned down by unidentified attackers in Kabul on Thursday.

Sharifullah Chamtu was shot dead in limits of the 5th police district of the capital at 12:45pm, the Interior Ministry spokesman said.

Nasrat Rahimi, who did not blame anyone for the gunfire, added Chamtu had come to spend his vacation in Kabul.

As usual, Taliban claimed responsibility for the gun attack, saying the provincial police head was killed along with a bodyguard.

