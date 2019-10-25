Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

11 Afghan forces killed, 10 injured in Takhar attack

Security & Crime

11 Afghan forces killed, 10 injured in Takhar attack

By
Ajmal kakar
On
Oct 25, 2019 - 12:41

TALOQAN (Pajhwok): Eleven Afghan special forces and intelligence personnel have been killed and 10 others wounded during clashes with Talibaninfo-icon insurgents in the Ishkamish district of northern Takhar province, police said on Friday.

The armed rebels attacked security posts last night in Band Qasha area of the district, said Takhar police spokesman Khalil Aseer.

He said the commando and intelligence personnel were stationed in a fortified base in the area and they came under attack from the enemy last night.

He said six special forces service members and five intelligence personnel were killed and nearly 10 others wounded in the attacks. “Fresh forces have reached the scene to prevent further casualties.”

He said clashes were still underway in the area and additional forces had been sent there.

The Taliban have so far said nothing in this regard.

ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Afghan forces retake Darqad district, Taliban refute
Mastermind behind Haska Mena mosque bombing killed
Will continue to support the Afghan forces: NATO
Taliban allow telecom services for 3 hours in Farah
60 Taliban killed in Herat airstrikes
  • 486 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update