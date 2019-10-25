11 Afghan forces killed, 10 injured in Takhar attack

TALOQAN (Pajhwok): Eleven Afghan special forces and intelligence personnel have been killed and 10 others wounded during clashes with Taliban insurgents in the Ishkamish district of northern Takhar province, police said on Friday.

The armed rebels attacked security posts last night in Band Qasha area of the district, said Takhar police spokesman Khalil Aseer.

He said the commando and intelligence personnel were stationed in a fortified base in the area and they came under attack from the enemy last night.

He said six special forces service members and five intelligence personnel were killed and nearly 10 others wounded in the attacks. “Fresh forces have reached the scene to prevent further casualties.”

He said clashes were still underway in the area and additional forces had been sent there.

The Taliban have so far said nothing in this regard.

ma