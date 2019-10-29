Technical study: Salang Pass to stay closed for 6 hours daily

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Salang Highway, linking Kabul with northern Afghanistan, will remain closed for traffic from midnight to 6:00am over the next 20 days, officials said on Tuesday.

Samiullah Walizada, the highway maintenance department executive director, told Pajhwok Afghan News a technical team from the Ministry of Public Works was dispatched to the area late on Monday night.

With cooperation from the Ministry of Transport, the team has started work on a technical study for restoration of the tunnel, according to the official.

Mehdi Roohani, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Works, said after the technical study, they would specify the problems. He did not provide details of funding for the project.

