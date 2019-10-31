Pajhwok Services

Man gunned down in front of his child in Kandahar

Security & Crime

Man gunned down in front of his child in Kandahar

By
Bashir Ahmad Naadem
On
Oct 31, 2019 - 22:16

 

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): Gunmen shot dead a man in front of his child in the Arghandab district of southern Kandahar province on Thursday, an official said.

Governor Spokesperson Baheer Ahmadi told Pajhwok Afghan News Amanullah was military personnel and hailed from the Arghandab district.

He was out to get grocery for home when came under attack by armed men. His child was with him in the car when attacked.

The assailants fled the scene but police have launched investigation, he added.

The Talibaninfo-icon have not spoken about the incident.

