Roadside bomb kills 7 civilians in Paktika

Security & Crime

Roadside bomb kills 7 civilians in Paktika

By
Shakor Kamran
On
Nov 02, 2019 - 15:41

SHARAN (Pajhwok): At least seven civilians have been killed in a roadside bombing in Sar Rawza district of southern Paktika province, officials said Saturday.

Shah Mohammad Aryan, Paktika provincial police spokesman told Pajhwok Afghan News that a civilian vehicle was hit by a bomb planted in a road in Sultan village of Sar Rawza district on Friday night.

He said seven onboard, all civilians, were killed in the explosion. The bomb was planted by the Talibaninfo-icon militants, he added.

A local official who wished to go unnamed, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the bomb targeted a Fielder mode vehicle of civilians.

He said six civilians were killed and a seventh injured in the incident.

Taliban did not comment on the incident.

