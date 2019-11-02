Roadside bomb kills 7 civilians in Paktika

SHARAN (Pajhwok): At least seven civilians have been killed in a roadside bombing in Sar Rawza district of southern Paktika province, officials said Saturday.

Shah Mohammad Aryan, Paktika provincial police spokesman told Pajhwok Afghan News that a civilian vehicle was hit by a bomb planted in a road in Sultan village of Sar Rawza district on Friday night.

He said seven onboard, all civilians, were killed in the explosion. The bomb was planted by the Taliban militants, he added.

A local official who wished to go unnamed, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the bomb targeted a Fielder mode vehicle of civilians.

He said six civilians were killed and a seventh injured in the incident.

Taliban did not comment on the incident.

