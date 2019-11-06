More steps needed to support pine nuts export: Ghani

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has said the nation knows the importance of pine nuts and first step to export the dry fruit has been taken and more solid steps are needed.

The president expressed these views at a gathering that marked Pine Nuts Day in Channar Palace here, a statement from the Presidential Palace said on Wednesday.

“Our fields are hidden treasures and our products are transparent and capable of export. We in a short time were able to explore our hidden treasures and make them our our pride,” the president was quoted as saying while referring to pine nuts.

The president hailed the decision of people of 13 districts of Paktia, Paktika and Khost provinces and asked the people of Laghman, Nuristan and Kapisa provinces to follow suit.

He thanked people for preventing the smuggling of pine nuts and converting the precious dried fruit into one of the country’s key export. The president said treating all export items like pine nuts was essential.

The president asked authorities concerned to resolve problems being faced by exporters, investors and owners of industrial parks and directed the Agriculture Ministry to take more steps for exploration of markets.

“We inundated Gulkhana with local products such as carpets, marbles, woods and other items so that visitors see and inspire from our culture,” the president said.

The president said Afghanistan ’s diplomatic missions should not only serve as political representative but should also work to promote the country’s exports.

The president termed women ’s role in promotion of exports as vital and added there was need for creation of more unions.

nh/ma