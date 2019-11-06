Yemen’s government, STC sign power sharing agreement

KABUL (Pajhwok): Yemen's internationally recognized legitimate government signed a Saudi-brokered power-sharing deal with Southern Transitional Council (STC) on Tuesday, aimed at ending a conflict simmering within the country's civil war, a media report said on Wednesday.

"This agreement will open a new period of stability in Yemen. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands with you," Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy premier and defense minister, said at a signing ceremony in here. “It's a joyful day in Saudi Arabia as the two sides come together."

Crown Prince Muhammad stated that the accord is a step toward a political solution to end the Yemen War. "The Riyadh Agreement is a milestone towards a political solution to end the war in Yemen," he said after the deal had been signed.

"We are delighted to welcome you to your second country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on this joyful day. Every day the Yemenis get together is a day of joy for the Kingdom, that has been since the founding King Abdulaziz," Crown Prince said while according a warm welcome to all.

Crown Prince Muhammad specifically thanked Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed for attending the ceremony and also his constant support during the Yemen crisis.

"I would like to thank Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed and commend the great sacrifices made by the United Arab Emirates in the field of honor alongside our valiant soldiers and their comrades from other coalition member states," he said.

Praising the Yemeni people for their grit, Prince Muhammad said, "The Kingdom will always stand by the Yemenis, seeking Yemen's stability and prosperity, and is confident that the wisdom of its people would be able to withstand all challenges.

“Our main concern since the start of the Yemeni crisis has been to support the Yemeni people and respond to the calls of the legitimate government President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi.”

Prince Muhammad added, that the Kingdom acted solely based on the principle of self-defense to prevent foreign interference. “This foreign interference seeks to impose a new reality on Yemen by force, and stage a coup against the legitimate government and threaten the security of is neighbors, the region and critical waterways to the whole world ,” he said.

American President Donald Trump, on being told of the Riyadh Agreement, called it “a very good start, please work hard to get a final deal’.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed, in his comments, said, “I appreciate the great efforts made by Saudi Arabia in unifying the Yemeni people and its pivotal role in bringing about the Riyadh Agreement. We sincerely wish that peace and prosperity prevail and that Yemenis enjoy security, stability and development.”

Prince Khalid Bin Salman, deputy defense minister, too hailed the Riyadh Agreement saying that “ The Riyadh Agreement crowns Kingdom’s efforts led by the Crown Prince to achieve security and make peace in Yemen.”

Prince Khalid, in his tweet, said. “The Riyadh Agreement is an opportunity for turning a new page full of honest dialogue among all Yemenis towards a political solution that ends the crisis in Yemen.”

Prince Khalid said, “We value the positive role of the UAE to reach the agreement. We value the positive response from the Yemeni President, the Yemeni government and STC. They have placed the interest of the Yemeni people over all considerations.

The deal will reportedly see the Southern Transitional Council (STC) handed a number of ministries, and the government return to the southern city of Aden, according to officials and reports in Saudi media.

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, congratulated the two sides on the deal, which he said would propel efforts to end the wider civil war that has devastated the country.

"The signing of this agreement is an important step for our collective efforts to advance a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Yemen," he said in a statement. "Listening to southern stakeholders is important to the political efforts to achieve peace in the country."

The clashes between the STC and government forces, who for years fought on the same side against the Houthis, had raised fears the country could break apart entirely.

The factions in recent weeks held indirect talks mediated by Saudi Arabia in the Kingdom's western city of Jeddah, which culminated in the deal signed in Riyadh.

Both Yemen's President Hadi and STC leader Aidarous Al-Zoubeidi attended the ceremony. SG/Agencies