Govt, Taliban deny holding secret peace talks

Governance & Politics

ارشيف

Govt, Taliban deny holding secret peace talks

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Nov 10, 2019 - 10:39

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The National Security Council (NSC) has rejected reports that the government has sent a delegation abroad for talks with the Talibaninfo-icon.

Several media outlets recently reported the government had dispatched a team to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China or Qatar for secret parleys with the Taliban.

But NSC spokesman Kabir Haqmal rejected the reports and said government representatives had not traveled to any country for negotiations with the rebel movement.

“We share every matter about peace with the people and our stance has been clear in this regard,” he said.

On the other hand, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen also spurned the reports as baseless.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News the reports about the government delegation’s trip to Qatar were baseless.

The reports surfaced after a joint delegation of the NSC and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs visited China and met high officials in Beijing.

Gran Hewad, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), said the trip to China was previously planned and was irrelevant to peace talks.

