West Indies whitewash Afghanistan in ODI series

KABUL (Pajhwok): In their first clean sweep in five years, West Indies have whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in the One Day International (ODI) series.

Invited to bat first, Afghanistan put up a fighting total of 249 for seven in 50 overs. Asghar Afghan struck a quick-fire 86 to emerge as the highest scorer for his side, with Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Nabi hitting useful half-centuries.

For West Indies, who are being hosted by Afghanistan in Lucknow, Keemo Paul was the pick of bowlers, bagging three wickets for 44.

During the chase, the West Indies were two down for four runs with off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissing opener Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer in the third over.

However, the visitors managed to forge 50-plus partnerships after that all the way down to the sixth wicket to chase down the target with eight balls to spare.

Shai Hope, who opened the batting with Lewis, stayed unbeaten on 109 off 145 balls. He hit eight boundaries and three sixes.

Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Mohammad Nabi took one wicket each, but Roston Chase (42*) added 71 runs with Hope for the sixth wicket to guide West Indies to a comfortable win.

”It is good to contribute to the team’s win. I just put my hand up; someone had to bat through the innings. It is all about reading the situation,” Hope said after the match.

The two teams meet next for a three-match T20 series, starting on November 14 at the same venue.

