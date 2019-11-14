Pajhwok Services

Ghani decrees Parliament vehicles registration in 6 months

Governance & Politics

Ghani decrees Parliament vehicles registration in 6 months

Azizullah Hamdard
Nov 14, 2019 - 17:17

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): A presidential decree orders registration of all unregistered vehicles of Parliament members in next six months and facilitation of effective meetings between the lawmakers and senior government officials.

President Ashraf Ghani released two separate decrees, asking parliament members to register their non-custom-paid vehicles and government organs to facilitate meetings between MPs and first rank officials for strengthening relations between the three pillars.

The presidential decree No. 2086 released on November 12 about registration of NCP vehicles of parliament members, states that the parliament members should register their vehicles in the next six months to legalize their traffic and avoid other people from misusing the gap.

The decree orders the ministries of finance, interior and other relevant organs to take action in this regard and directs the parliament’s legislation office to share the issue with all lawmakers.

Another decree of the president, No. 2044 released on November 4 about organizing meetings between parliament members and first rank officials of government departments.

The decree says all ministers and heads of independent budgetary organizations should be present in their offices during meetings with parliament members and if they were absent, their deputies should meet with the representatives for discussing their problems.

All government departments are responsible to record all meetings between the parliament members and first rank officials for better approach to issues, the decree says.

It adds all government department officials should avoid double standards in treatment of parliament members and respond to their legitimate requests.

Parliament members are responsible to organize their meetings with departments only through State Ministry in Parliamentary Affairs, the source said.

State Ministry in Parliamentary Affairs is responsible to prepare reports of parliament members meetings with government officials and share them with the Presidential Palace for following developments on requests of representatives, the source said.

