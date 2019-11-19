3 key Taliban leaders flown from Bagram to Doha

KABUL (Pajhwok): Following their release from Bagram prison, three key Taliban prisoners have landed in Doha, a well-placed source revealed on Tuesday.

Last week, President Ashraf Ghani on announced the three Taliban leaders, including Anas Haqqani, would be freed to pave the ground for the release of US and Australian professors.

Ghani said Anas Haqqani, Hafiz Rashid Omari and Haji Milli Khan would be swapped for the teachers who were kidnapped by the Taliban in August 2016 from the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul.

Professors Kevin King, 63, from the US, and Timothy Weeks, 50, from Australia, are still in Taliban’s custody. There have been concerns about their health .

A credible source told Pajhwok Afghan News the three Taliban members were sent to Qatar on a special plane from Bagram on Monday night.

Sources close to Taliban’s political bureau in the capital of Qatar also confirmed the arrival of the three prisoners in Doha. But the Taliban have not yet officially confirmed the development.

Also on Monday, President Ghani held telephonic conversations with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor Robert O’ Brien.

Ghani and the two top US officials reviewed steps towards the implementation of his recent decision on the release of the three Taliban detainees.

