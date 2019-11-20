Pajhwok Services

2 US soldiers killed in Logar helicopter crash

2 US soldiers killed in Logar helicopter crash

Pajhwok
Nov 20, 2019 - 11:09

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Two American service members have been killed as a result of a helicopter crash in central Logar province, the US military said on Wednesday.

The chopper reportedly went down in the Pangram area of Charkh district at around before dawn at 1.00 am on Tuesday night.

In a statement, the US forces’ media office in Kabul confirmed the death of two American soldiers in the helicopter crash.

“The cause of the crash is under investigation. However, preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire,” the statement said.

But the statement did not mention the place and time of the incident. “In accordance with the US Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.”

Officials in Logar have not yet commented on the incident, with Talibaninfo-icon spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid saying a clash erupted in Pangram area.

He claimed the rebels shot down a US helicopter, which resulted in the killing of 54 Afghan and American security personnel.

He said the area was cordoned off by the American troops to evacuate the casualties.

