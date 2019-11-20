Diriyah Gate project as global tourist destination focusing on culture, heritage

RIYADH (Pajhwok) The historical city of Diriyah, the birthplace of the first Saudi state, is hosting the cornerstone-laying event organized by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) on Wednesday to inaugurate the Diriyah Gate project.

CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority Jerry Inzerillo stressed the importance of the Diriyah Gate project as an international tourist destination focusing on culture and heritage due to its archaeological landmarks.

He explained in a press statement to the Saudi Press Agency today that the first phase of the project consists of 86 main sites, pointing out that Diriyah will be linked to a number of new museums.

He added that the plan that was drawn up and the efforts made under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince will contribute to making Diriyah the largest cultural heritage site in the world , in addition to creating jobs as the Diriyah Gate project will provide 55 thousand jobs, indicating that 15% of the employees in the project now are from Diriyah.

He expressed his thanks to Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, the Chairman of the General Sport Authority, for his great efforts to develop the sports side, pointing out that the season of Diriyah will begin on November 22 and will include various sports activities.

“There are three types of investments in Diriyah, and there is a lot of foreign investment because of the kingdom's leading role in the world,” he said. He pointed to a meeting with 60 executives from investors in the Kingdom.