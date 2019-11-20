Who are surrendering Daesh rebels in Nangarhar?

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Hundreds of Daesh militants have surrendered to security forces along with their families in eastern Nangarhar province after security forces accelerated military offensive in the province.

The capitulating militants and their family members say they did not know why they have been brought to Nangarhar? What will the government do with them? And what will be their future.

After Daesh emergence in Syria and Iraq in 2014, the group followers established their centers in Achin and Haska Mena districts of Nangarhar province in the name of Daesh Khorasan.

Initially Daesh was considered a government proxy group, but after deadliest bombings and attacks by Daesh, the government launched an offensive against them.

According to security officials, Pakistani, Iranian, Tajik, Azerbaijani, Kazak, Maldivian and Uzbek militants are among the surrendering individuals.

Officials in Nangarhar say military operations against foreign militants kicked off in Shinwari and Khogyano districts and as a result, the group was completely defeated.

Governor Shah Mahmood Meiakhel said 225 militants, 190 women and 208 children, surrendered to the government in the past one month.

Where did Daesh rebels come from?

National Directorate of Security (NDS ) Director for Nangarhar Lt. Gen. Nazar Ali Wahidi accused Pakistan ’s ISI for training Daesh rebels on their side of the Durand Line before transferring them to Afghanistan for militant activities.

He said foreign militants were among those surrendered and a majority of them were Pakistanis.

“I want to tell the Punjabi establishment to come and see your widows and orphans. This has become your graveyard, have mercy on your citizens,” he said.

What was their mission?

Militants who fought in Daesh ranks and currently have surrendered to government say Pakistani intelligence agencies encouraged them that Afghanistan is under occupation and get united with Daesh for jihad .

Abdul Malik, a resident of Tera valley in Pakistan, claimed they received five hours ideological training from their local imam who was a member of Pakistan’s ISI.

“The imam encouraged us that infidels have come to Afghanistan and people there are no more Muslims so I came here two years back and joined Daesh,” he said.

Mohammad Gul, a resident of Kunar’s Shultan district, said their village mosque imam encouraged people for jihad with a fatwa from Maulana Fazal Rahman.

Prompt surrender:

Earlier, security institutions issued press releases regarding the surrender of Daesh militants but the surrender process accelerated during the past one week, raising different questions in people’s minds.

In the past, people considered Daesh a government project and believed the project would end with the group’s surrender, but Afghan officials say the surrender of Daesh members and families in great numbers is the success of security forces operations.

Abdul Hadi Tarin, 201st Selab Military Corps commander, said the reason why a large number of Daesh rebels surrendered was successful operation of security forces in Shinwari and Achin districts. The insurgent group was suppressed and its logistics routes cut off.

Police Chief Emal Niyazi credited close coordination among security institutions and people’s support for Daesh defeat in Nangarhar and said the remaining fighters had no other option but to surrender.

Rahmatullah, a resident of Orakzai district of Pakistan, said he supplied weapons to Daesh on animals but after the supply routes were closed, they were unable to supply food easily.

The Taliban , however, claimed Daesh militants were defeated as a result of their operations and accused the government of offering the outfit safe havens.

NDS head Wahidi, said: “The entire Nangarhar know Taliban cannot fight Daesh. In Tangi Wazir locality Taliban suffered heavy casualties and escaped.”

Surrendering Daesh families say unaware of their future

The detained Daesh families believe the Afghan government will keep them in its custody, transfer them to their countries of origin or will chose another option.

But the women and children detainees don’t know why they were transferred to areas where Daesh rebels were present and the area was under their control.

They still think why they surrendered and what will happen to them in the future.

A woman from Kunduz province, who wished not to be named, said she was brought here two months earlier but she did not know why she was here. “Now I have learned my husband was killed two month back and I was brought here to live with other Daesh widows.”

“Earlier, I lived in Wazir area, then I came here and don’t know why I am here. There was fighting so we came here.”

Ismael, a resident of Achin district, said her sister was married to a man named Zahir Shah who had been missing from the past one and a half years.

Government views on future of the surrendering militants

Governor Shah Mahmood Meiakhel said according to government policy, women and children who are Afghan will be reunited with their families.

But foreign militants would be dispatched to Kabul and the central government will decide their fate, he added.

He said consultations regarding detainees from tribal areas of Pakistan were underway in Kabul and added if Pakistani officials inquired about them, they will hand them over to them.

President Ghani during a recent visit to Nangarhar said Daesh rebels from tribal areas would be handed over their families, not to Pakistani government.

Daesh has not yet commented about its defeat and surrender of their fighters to the government in Nangarhar.

