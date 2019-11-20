Wolesi Jirga probing Sulaimankhel’s photos leak scandal

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Wolesi Jirga administrative panel on Wednesday said it was investigating the leakage of lawmaker Maryam Sulaimankhel’s photos on social media after public outrage.

In the pictures, Sulaimankhel is seen dancing with a man without wearing a head scarf and sitting in front of a table with wine bottles on it.

A lawmaker from Kuchi constituency, Sulaimankhel can be seen in social media particularly on Facebook.

Some people strongly reacted and expressed their outrage after Sulaimankhel’s pictures went viral on social media, but some others supported the lawmaker.

Wolesi Jirga secretary:

Wolesi Jirga Secretary Karim Khan Atal told Pajhwok Afghan News that Afghanistan ’s society was traditional and the spread of such photographs would have a negative impact on the society. He, however, said it was not yet ascertained if the photographs were real or fake.

He said the Wolesi Jirga was investigating the matter and the lawmaker would be subjected to internal principles of the house if the photographs were found original.

According to rules, the Wolesi Jirga Speaker and heads of committees take a decision against a lawmaker if he/she is found quality of national treason or moral corruption.

This decision than lands in the house and if it gets nod from two-thirds members of the house, it is enforced.

Sulaimnakhel’s views:

Maryam Suliamankhel said some of the photographers were original while others were fake. “The matter is some of the photos are original which are my personal and with my cousins. Some were not original and altered and I want to say that I would not allow anyone to interfere in my personal issues and I don’t consider this important to provide clarification to others regarding what I had done. I never did anything in my life that brings shame to my family.”

She added: “Some of the photos had been leaked from mobile phone of our family members and this type of failed attempt to damage someone’s personality has no importance for me. We have many other important issues and my concentration is on vital national issues.”

When asked about the original and fake photos, she said: “I don’t want my photos to be released. It is something personal and it is not fair to have a discussion or debate on my photos.”

Reaction of Ahmadzai Council members

Qader Kochai, a member of the Ahmadzai Tribe Council, said he was unaware of the leaked photes of Sulaimankhel, but added such photos were shameful and would bring bad name to the country and the tribe if they belonged to Sulaimankhel.

He said no Afghan would recognize someone of this character as their representative in the parliament.

Another member of the council, Ghulam Qader Ahmadzai, said they were investigating the matter themselves. “This is an internal matter and if our voice is not heard, we will share it with the media,” he said.

Legal experts:

Kabul University Teacher Shahla Farid said the photographs of Sulaimankhel might have been altered but the issue needed investigation.

“There are many lawmakers who are involved in moral corruption and this is not only limited to female lawmakers but male lawmakers are also involved.”

She stressed these issues need to be investigated because it damages the dignity of Parliament.

According to Farid, if Suliamankhel was found quality in the court of law, she should be relieved from her parliament membership.

Social Media reaction:

Ghulam Mohammad Ghobar on his Facebook page posted the picture of Sulaimankhel and said that “she is a prostitute.” He added Sulaimankhel’s immoral photos had been released in the past as well.

Another Facebook user Larawai Malkgaro wrote: “This is Kochi representative in the Wolesi Jirga. Is this the level of Kochies modernity?”

On a Facebook page “Pa Canada Kai Da Afghanistan Committee”, President Ashraf Ghani’s brother Hashmat Ghani wrote that Maryam Sulaimankhel was relative of President Ghani and she was completely illiterate. She also served in a beauty shop in the US.

Lawmaker Razia Sadaat said the issue of Sulaimankhe’s photos was a personal matter of her and no one should interfere.

Maryam Sulaimankhel’s short bio

The daughter of Hameedullah, Maryam Sulaimankhel hails from Logar province and she currently lives in Kabul.

She contested last year’s Wolesi Jirga elections from Kochi constituency and earned 839 votes to win a seat and currently she serves as deputy head of Wolesi Jirga Commission for Kochi, Martyrs, and Disables.

