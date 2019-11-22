Bodies of 28 Afghan migrants transferred to Nimroz province

ZARANJ (Pajhwok): The bodies of 28 Afghans who were killed in a traffic accident in Iran have been transferred to southeastern Nimroz province, an official said on Friday.

Police Spokesperson Mohammad Ibrahim told Pajhwok Afghan News 28 Afghan asylum seekers were killed and 30 others injured in a traffic accident in the Sistan Balochistan province of Iran. They were shifted to Iran by a travel agent. He said most of the dead Afghans hailed from Ghor province.

Ghulam Hazrat, the resident of Ghor province and a relative of a victim, said that unemployment, insecurity and government inability to protect their citizens forced people to travel to foreign countries and ultimately proved catastrophic to their families.

Mohammad Nabi Barahawi, deputy governor of Ghor province, termed the human trafficking a phenomenon happening since long and encouraged as a result of unemployment and insecurity.

He added efforts are on to prevent human trafficking, and the provincial government would also continue its efforts to stop human trafficking.

Around 2,000 people mostly youth cross into Pakistan from Nimroz province, than Iran and other countries for asylum.

nh