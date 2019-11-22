Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Bodies of 28 Afghan migrants transferred to Nimroz province

Security & Crime

Bodies of 28 Afghan migrants transferred to Nimroz province

By
Pajhwok Report
On
Nov 22, 2019 - 11:55

 

ZARANJ (Pajhwok): The bodies of 28 Afghans who were killed in a traffic accident in Iran have been transferred to southeastern Nimroz province, an official said on Friday.

Police Spokesperson Mohammad Ibrahim told Pajhwok Afghan News 28 Afghan asylum seekers were killed and 30 others injured in a traffic accident in the Sistan Balochistan province of Iran. They were shifted to Iran by a travel agent. He said most of the dead Afghans hailed from Ghorinfo-icon province.

Ghulam Hazrat, the resident of Ghor province and a relative of a victim, said that unemployment, insecurity and government inability to protect their citizens forced people to travel to foreign countries and ultimately proved catastrophic to their families.

Mohammad Nabi Barahawi, deputy governor of Ghor province, termed the human trafficking a phenomenon happening since long and encouraged as a result of unemployment and insecurity.

He added efforts are on to prevent human trafficking, and the provincial government would also continue its efforts to stop human trafficking.

Around 2,000 people mostly youth cross into Pakistaninfo-icon from Nimroz province, than Iran and other countries for asylum.

nh  

Tags: 

Related Article

9 killed, 4 wounded in Nangarhar fire exchange
Crackdown on poppy cultivation to be stepped up
‘Taliban not allowing current meter on Helmand River’
Wolesi Jirga probing Sulaimankhel’s photos leak scandal
Political expert Wahid Muzhda killed in Kabul
  • 441 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update