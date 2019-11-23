Food, fuel prices jump in Ghor as Taliban block roads

FIROZKOH (Pajhwok): Food and fuel prices jumped by 12 percent and 19 percent respectively during the last one month in western Ghor province, triggering public outcry.

Sayed Mohammad, a grocery store owner in Firozkoh, the provincial capital, told Pajhwok Afghan News that prices of some food items increased in the province during the last one month.

He said the price of 24 kilogram of Pakistani rice soared from 2,000 afghanis to 2,300 afghanis, 50kg of Kazakhstani flour from 1,600afs to 1,850afs, 49kg of Pakistani sugar from 1,900afs to 2,000afs and 16 liters of ghee from 1,100afs to 1,300afs, compared to their rates a month back.

He linked the price hike to closure of some roads leading to Ghor province by Taliban insurgents.

“Taliban have planted bombs on the Ghor-Herat and Ghor-Kabul highways since a month and traders use long and impassable routes for transporting goods to the province,” he said.

Fuel price increases by 19 percent in Ghor

Mohsin, owner of a fuel station in Firozkoh city, said that the price of one liter of diesel increased from 48afs to 52afs and the same quantity of petrol form 50afs to 60afs, compared to their month’s prices.

Ahmad Javid, a liquefied gas seller, said the price of the commodity increased from 55afs to 70afs.

These two businessmen also linked the increased prices to road blockades by the Taliban and said traders used alternative longer distances. They asked the government to take action for solving their problems.

Price hike worries Ghor people

A number of Ghor residents say they have reduced shopping and cold winter is adding to their problems.

Mohammad Salim, a resident of Firozkoh, said, “The prices of everything including ghee, flour, rice and sugar have increased by 100 to 300 afghanis, a poor person cannot afford them.”

He said today, Saturday, was the second day of winter season and the weather was very cold, but he did not purchase fuel due to his economic problem.

“We ask the Taliban not to create problems for people and the government to do something and open routes,” he said.

Abdul Qudos Saqib, another resident, “Residents of Ghor are in trouble and starving, but the Taliban have blocked Kabul-Herat highway and it has soared the prices, we are worried how to deal with these high prices in this cold winter.”

He also asked the government to help ease their problems.

Ghor governor Ghulam Naser Khazay confirmed high prices in the province and said that they were planning to launch an operation for clearing the roads from bombs the Taliban have planted.

