Playing vital role in Afghanistan’s uplift: India

KABUL (Pajhwok): India claims having played a proactive role in Afghanistan ’s reconstruction and development over the past 18 years.

The Indian ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said Washington was developing a strategic partnership with New Delhi.

Speaking at an event in Washington, he said India had executed 400 social infrastructure projects in Afghanistan while another 150 were ongoing.

The India-funded schemes were being implemented in each province of Afghanistan in partnership with the Kabul government.

The projects were aimed at promoting education , healthcare, infrastructure, administrative capacity, flood control, irrigation, agriculture and sports , he said.

According to the diplomat, several projects focused on the developmental needs and priorities of Afghanistan have been identified for implementation.

The plans include Shahtoot dam and a drinking water project for Kabul and low-cost housing for returning Afghan refugees in Nangarhar.

Shringla added: "These projects are reflective of India's enduring commitment to Afghanistan's reconstruction … India is committed to support Afghanistan in its journey to emerge as a united, sovereign, democratic, prosperous and inclusive nation."

PAN Monitor/mud