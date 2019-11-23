Playing vital role in Afghanistan’s uplift: India
Playing vital role in Afghanistan’s uplift: India
KABUL (Pajhwok): India claims having played a proactive role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction and development over the past 18 years.
The Indian ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said Washington was developing a strategic partnership with New Delhi.
Speaking at an event in Washington, he said India had executed 400 social infrastructure projects in Afghanistan while another 150 were ongoing.
The India-funded schemes were being implemented in each province of Afghanistan in partnership with the Kabul government.
The projects were aimed at promoting education, healthcare, infrastructure, administrative capacity, flood control, irrigation, agriculture and sports, he said.
According to the diplomat, several projects focused on the developmental needs and priorities of Afghanistan have been identified for implementation.
The plans include Shahtoot dam and a drinking water project for Kabul and low-cost housing for returning Afghan refugees in Nangarhar.
Shringla added: "These projects are reflective of India's enduring commitment to Afghanistan's reconstruction … India is committed to support Afghanistan in its journey to emerge as a united, sovereign, democratic, prosperous and inclusive nation."
PAN Monitor/mud
Related Article
- 600 reads
Add new comment