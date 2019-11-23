Pajhwok Services

Playing vital role in Afghanistan's uplift: India

Governance & Politics

Playing vital role in Afghanistan’s uplift: India

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
Nov 23, 2019 - 10:34

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): India claims having played a proactive role in Afghanistaninfo-icon’s reconstructioninfo-icon and development over the past 18 years.

The Indian ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said Washington was developing a strategic partnership with New Delhi.

Speaking at an event in Washington, he said India had executed 400 social infrastructure projects in Afghanistan while another 150 were ongoing.

The India-funded schemes were being implemented in each province of Afghanistan in partnership with the Kabul government.

The projects were aimed at promoting educationinfo-icon, healthcare, infrastructure, administrative capacity, flood control, irrigation, agricultureinfo-icon and sportsinfo-icon, he said.

According to the diplomat, several projects focused on the developmental needs and priorities of Afghanistan have been identified for implementation.

The plans include Shahtoot dam and a drinking water project for Kabul and low-cost housing for returning Afghan refugees in Nangarhar.

Shringla added: "These projects are reflective of India's enduring commitment to Afghanistan's reconstruction … India is committed to support Afghanistan in its journey to emerge as a united, sovereign, democratic, prosperous and inclusive nation."

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

 

