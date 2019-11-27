Imam who raped, killed boy arrested in Kandahar

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): Police in southern Kandahar province on Wednesday said they had arrested a mosque imam on the allegation of sexually abusing and killing an eight-year-old boy.

Police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barekzai told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident happened in Ghazi Ghondi area of Kandahar City, the provincial capital, late Tuesday night.

He said the area imam had sexually abused his eight-year-old pupil and later beaten him to death.

The police spokesman said the slain boy, Mohammad Qasim, was taken to Mirwais hospital where doctors found torture marks on his body and reported to the police about the issue. He said security forces then arrested the imam who later confessed to his crime.

The detained imam, Sayed Mohammad, told Pajhwok that Mohammad Qasim and his elder brother were his pupils and relatives from Zabul province.

He said as Mohammad Qasim always slept with him and he had sexually abused the minor body eight times.

