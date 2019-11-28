Kunduz: 15 civilians killed in roadside blast

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): At least 15 civilians were killed when a bomb blast struck the vehicle carrying them in northern Kunduz province, the governor’s office said on Thursday.

The roadside bombing took place in the Yakhchal area of Khanabad district on Wednesday evening, a statement from the governor house said.

It added that the vehicle, carrying residents of Khanabad district, came under bomb attack on its way to attend a wedding party.

At least 15 people, including a man, two children, six women and as many girls, were killed and two others wounded in the explosion.

Governor Abdul Jabbar Naeemi denounced the blast and shared his grief with the victims’ families. He called the attack a disregard for civilian lives.

No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

