Doha talks to pave way for intra-Afghan dialogue

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Pakistan on Friday welcomed the resumption of US-Taliban peace talks, hoping the move would lead to peace and stability in Afghanistan .

“We hope it will lead to intra-Afghan negotiations and ultimately to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan,” the Foreign Office in Islamabad said.

A statement from the foreign ministry said Pakistan encouraged all parties to the conflict to engage constructively as a shared responsibility.

It added: “Pakistan has always maintained there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. An inclusive peace process…is the only practical way forward.”

The statement comes after US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad’s visit to Kabul on Wednesday in a bid to breathe new life into efforts to end the war.

The US State Department said the diplomat’s next stop would be Doha, where he would rejoin talks with Taliban negotiators on a ceasefire.

