Projects completed by Dr. Nakamura being named after him: Ghani

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has said all projects carried out by Tetsu Nakamura in Afghanistan would be named after the slain doctor.

Nakamura, a driver and four security guards were killed in a shooting on Wednesday in Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province.

Nakamura had mainly been supporting the construction of irrigation canals in Afghanistan. Condolences continued to be offered in many places across the country on Thursday.

President Ghani met with the wife and daughter of Nakamura at the Presidential Palace on Friday evening and offered condolences to them and the people and the government of Japan.

A statement from the Presidential Palace said First Lady Rula Ghani and the national security advisor were present on the occasion. The president called Nakamura a hard working person who changed the lives of people in eastern provinces as a result of his 22 years of activities.

Ghani said the killing of Nakamura was a tragedy that had saddened the entire Afghan nation. About the projects Nakamura had competed in Afghanistan, the president said the Japanese doctor first started his activities in Afghanistan by treating people and later completed successful projects of water management, irrigation and canal system.

Ghani called the working method of Nakamura as successful and he deeply understood the Afghans and his love for the poor turned him into a humanitarian worker. Ghani said he was proud of giving honorary citizenship and conferring the highest government medal on Dr. Nakamura two days ago.

The president said the body of Nakamura would be sent to his home country after a special service and projects which the doctors had completed in Nangarhar and Kunar would be named after him.

Later the wife and daughter of Nakamura thanked the Afghan people and the president for sharing their grief and sorrow over his death and extended condolences to the families of the five bodyguards who were killed in the attack on Nakamura.

ma