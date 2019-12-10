Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

5 security forces killed, 21 wounded in mortar attack

Security & Crime

ارشيف

5 security forces killed, 21 wounded in mortar attack

By
Ajmal kakar
On
Dec 10, 2019 - 13:00

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): At least five security personnel have been killed and 21 others wounded in a mortar attack by Talibaninfo-icon in the Chahardara district of northern Kunduz province, an official said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Inamuddin Rahmani told Pajhwok Afghan News a mortar shell struck the district police headquarters on Monday night. At least 21 security personnel were wounded.

Rahmani said another shell hit a house in the Bandar-i-Kabulinfo-icon area of Kunduz City last night, leaving four civilian injured.

But a security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confided to this news agency police and intelligence operatives were meeting at the police headquarters, which was struck by mortar.

He said five security personnel were killed and 21 others wounded.

Naqibullah, a resident of the district, claimed Taliban had a hideout 500 metres from the police office. He said the militants hit the police headquarters with a mortar shell.

Khalil Qarizada, a member of the provincial council, said the fighters had lately intensified rocket strikes in the area.

 Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. The group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the militants struck the Chahardara police office with a mortar shell.

He said at least 22 security forces were injured, including local police commander Mohammad Omar.

sa/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Taliban abduct 40 elderly men from Jawzjan funeral
7 fighters, civilian killed in Farah airstrike
4 companies contracted to MoI blacklisted
Ghazni: Martyrs’ Department head gunned down
‘No one asked about Afghans killed with Nakamura’
  • 848 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update