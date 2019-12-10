5 security forces killed, 21 wounded in mortar attack

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): At least five security personnel have been killed and 21 others wounded in a mortar attack by Taliban in the Chahardara district of northern Kunduz province, an official said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Inamuddin Rahmani told Pajhwok Afghan News a mortar shell struck the district police headquarters on Monday night. At least 21 security personnel were wounded.

Rahmani said another shell hit a house in the Bandar-i-Kabul area of Kunduz City last night, leaving four civilian injured.

But a security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confided to this news agency police and intelligence operatives were meeting at the police headquarters, which was struck by mortar.

He said five security personnel were killed and 21 others wounded.

Naqibullah, a resident of the district, claimed Taliban had a hideout 500 metres from the police office. He said the militants hit the police headquarters with a mortar shell.

Khalil Qarizada, a member of the provincial council, said the fighters had lately intensified rocket strikes in the area.

Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. The group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the militants struck the Chahardara police office with a mortar shell.

He said at least 22 security forces were injured, including local police commander Mohammad Omar.

