7 fighters, civilian killed in Farah airstrike

FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): Eight Taliban militants have been killed in a NATO troops’ airstrike in the Pusht-i-Koh district of western Farah province, an official said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib told Pajhwok Afghan News the airstrike took place in the Mullah Lalo village of the district.

He said Mullah Sahar Agha, a notorious Taliban commander, was among the dead.

Haji Ghulam, a resident of the area, confirmed the incident. However, he said one of the fatalities was a driver -- his relative.

He said the Taliban had asked his relative to drive them to a nearby place. They came under airstrike on the way to their destination.

The Taliban have not yet commended about the airstrike.

