7 fighters, civilian killed in Farah airstrike

Security & Crime

7 fighters, civilian killed in Farah airstrike

By
Benyamin Bariz
On
Dec 10, 2019 - 15:18

FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): Eight Talibaninfo-icon militants have been killed in a NATOinfo-icon troops’ airstrike in the Pusht-i-Koh district of western Farah province, an official said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib told Pajhwok Afghan News the airstrike took place in the Mullahinfo-icon Lalo village of the district.

He said Mullah Sahar Agha, a notorious Taliban commander, was among the dead.

Haji Ghulam, a resident of the area, confirmed the incident. However, he said one of the fatalities was a driver -- his relative.

He said the Taliban had asked his relative to drive them to a nearby place. They came under airstrike on the way to their destination.

The Taliban have not yet commended about the airstrike.

