Abdullah supporters rally in Kunar against electoral fraud

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Supporters of the Stability and Partnership election team, led by Abdullah Abdullah, staged a protest rally against electoral fraud in eastern Kunar province.

Around 2,000 protesters gathered at Shaheedano Square in Asadabad, the provincial capital, asking the Independent Election Commission (IEC ) to separate clean and fraudulent votes through set rules and regulations.

Rally organizer and former Senator Rafiullah Haidari asked the electoral bodies to independently separate none-biometric votes from biometric ones.

In an eight-point resolution, Haidari asked the IEC and international community to implement the agreement with Dermalog Company in a proper manner.

Hikmat Sapai, a participant and member of the Stability and Partnership team, told Pajhwok Afghan News that their team wanted electoral justice and democracy. He said their team will never allow the political future of the country to be decided by fake votes.

It is worth mentioning that Abdullah-led team had previously carried out rallies in several other provinces against electoral fraud.

