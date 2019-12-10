Pajhwok Services

Bosnia ready to share experiences with Afghanistan

Governance & Politics

Bosnia ready to share experiences with Afghanistan

Dec 10, 2019 - 18:35

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Bosnia-Herzegovina officials say their country is ready to share experiences regarding good governance and development with Afghanistaninfo-icon.

A statement from the Presidential Palace said that President Ashraf Ghani met with Bosnia-Herzegovina chairman of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, Zeljko Komsic today morning.

The source said Ghani thanked Bosnia-Herzegovina for its support with Afghanistan, particularly under NATOinfo-icon Resolute Support Mission.

The statement said Komsic praised the Afghan president’s efforts and said his country’s support would continue with the Afghan government.

Komsic said his country was ready to share experiences regarding good governance and development with Afghanistan.

The statement said both sides also talked about strengthening relations between the two countries.

