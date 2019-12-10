Pajhwok Services

Car bomb, 2 suicide attackers held in Nangarhar

Yousuf Zarifi
Dec 10, 2019 - 16:36

JALALABD (Pajhwok): Intelligence operatives have seized a car bomb and two would-be suicide bombers before reaching their targets in eastern Nangarhar province, officials said on Tuesday.

Governor Shah Mahmood Miakhel told media persons that the alleged car suicide bomber and his associate had been arrested by National Directorate security (NDSinfo-icon) personnel in Maulviinfo-icon Khalis Families area in the limits of the 6th police district of Jalalabad City, the provincial capital.

He said the detainees had been under NDS chase for the past one month and finally arrested them on Monday.

He said the detained assailants were linked to Talibaninfo-icon militants and wanted to target government institutions in the province.

The would-be bomber Riaz aka SadamHussian said he wanted to blow himself on foreign troops.

The car bomber, Suliman Shah aka Zubiar said he has been operating in Taliban ranks for the past six years.

Officials said the detainees belonged to Noor Gul district of Kunar province.

The Taliban have not yet commented in this regard.

