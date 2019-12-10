Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Ceasefire may not be part of US-Taliban deal: Agha

Governance & Politics

Ceasefire may not be part of US-Taliban deal: Agha

By
Storai Karimi
On
Dec 10, 2019 - 18:28

 

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Former Talibaninfo-icon leader Syed Akbar Agha on Tuesday claimed ceasefire would not be part of a possible US-Taliban peace agreement expected later this month in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Addressing a gathering here on Peace and Consultation, Akbar Agha said ceasefire will not happen as a result of the upcoming US-Taliban agreement in Doha.

He said talks between the Taliban and US representatives were underway in Doha and an agreement in this regard will be inked soon.

Ten days after the signing of peace agreement, there will be an intra-Afghan meeting and when an intra-Afghan meeting takes place, the first condition will be ceasefire.

Syed Akbar Agha said Taliban-US agreement will be signed in the presence of representatives of several countries, including neighboring and NATOinfo-icon.

He said positive development over withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistaninfo-icon and no use of Afghan soil against neighbors had been made and currently talks over the date, time, place of the signing of peace deal and the presence of the representatives of some countries were in place.

Maulviinfo-icon Khudadad, head of the western zone ulemainfo-icon, said that peace should be free from monopoly of politicians and warned that peace efforts would not yield results if certain individuals were not controlled and majority of the people deprived from sharing their views.

A number of ulema hailed recent development in peace talks and stressed intra-Afghan talks.

Nh/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Bosnia ready to share experiences with Afghanistan
Violence against women to fall if perpetrators punished: Abdullah
More focus urged on human rights in peace talks
Abdullah supporters rally in Kunar against electoral fraud
IEC: Initial election results likely within 2 days
  • 342 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update