Ceasefire may not be part of US-Taliban deal: Agha

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Former Taliban leader Syed Akbar Agha on Tuesday claimed ceasefire would not be part of a possible US-Taliban peace agreement expected later this month in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Addressing a gathering here on Peace and Consultation, Akbar Agha said ceasefire will not happen as a result of the upcoming US-Taliban agreement in Doha.

He said talks between the Taliban and US representatives were underway in Doha and an agreement in this regard will be inked soon.

Ten days after the signing of peace agreement, there will be an intra-Afghan meeting and when an intra-Afghan meeting takes place, the first condition will be ceasefire.

Syed Akbar Agha said Taliban-US agreement will be signed in the presence of representatives of several countries, including neighboring and NATO .

He said positive development over withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and no use of Afghan soil against neighbors had been made and currently talks over the date, time, place of the signing of peace deal and the presence of the representatives of some countries were in place.

Maulvi Khudadad, head of the western zone ulema , said that peace should be free from monopoly of politicians and warned that peace efforts would not yield results if certain individuals were not controlled and majority of the people deprived from sharing their views.

A number of ulema hailed recent development in peace talks and stressed intra-Afghan talks.

Nh/ma