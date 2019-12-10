Colombia to help develop Afghanistan mining sector

KABUL (Pajhwok): Colombia will facilitate and help the Afghanistan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) develop the mining sector, an official said on Tuesday.

MoMP spokesman AbdulQader Mutafi told Pajhwok Afghan News that their ministry’s technical official Waliullah Zadran is currently in Colombia at the head of a delegation.

He said the Afghan delegation discussed different aspects with the mining authority of Colombia and the meeting still continued.

The aim of the trip to Colombia is to take advantage from the country’s experience in good management, to boost extraction capacity and to bring fundamental changes to the Afghanistan mining sector, Mutafi added.

“We will work together with Colombia in technical capacity and will implement the Afghan government approach in this sector,” he informed.

He said the Mining Authority of Colombia affirmed cooperation and technical support with Afghanistan mining.

According to Mutafi, to modernize the mining sector, Afghanistan needs cooperation of other countries. “Other countries have invested a lot in this sector and their cooperation is fruitful for Afghanistan,” Mutafi said.

