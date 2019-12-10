Pajhwok Services

Colombia to help develop Afghanistan mining sector

Colombia to help develop Afghanistan mining sector

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Dec 10, 2019 - 16:09

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Colombia will facilitate and help the Afghanistaninfo-icon Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) develop the mining sector, an official said on Tuesday.

MoMP spokesman AbdulQader Mutafi told Pajhwok Afghan News that their ministry’s technical official Waliullah Zadran is currently in Colombia at the head of a delegation.

He said the Afghan delegation discussed different aspects with the mining authority of Colombia and the meeting still continued.

The aim of the trip to Colombia is to take advantage from the country’s experience in good management, to boost extraction capacity and to bring fundamental changes to the Afghanistan mining sector, Mutafi added.

“We will work together with Colombia in technical capacity and will implement the Afghan government approach in this sector,” he informed.

He said the Mining Authority of Colombia affirmed cooperation and technical support with Afghanistan mining.

According to Mutafi, to modernize the mining sector, Afghanistan needs cooperation of other countries. “Other countries have invested a lot in this sector and their cooperation is fruitful for Afghanistan,” Mutafi said.

