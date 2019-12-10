Ghazni: Martyrs’ Department head gunned down

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Unidentified gunmen shot dead the director of the Disabled and Martyrs Department in the capital of southern Ghazni province on Tuesday, an official said.

Mohammad Arif Noori, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that Nasratullah Siasee was dead with a silenced pistol in limits of the 2nd police district of Ghazni Citythis morning.

He said no arrest had been made in connection with the murder. However, an investigation into the incident is underway.

Samiullah Afghan, a resident of the area, told Pajhwok that two motorcyclists opened fire on Nasratullah and gunned him down.

He added the director came under attack on his way to office.

sa/mud